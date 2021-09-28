Succession season 3 poster hypes up Logan, Kendall face-off







As we prepare ourselves for Succession season 3 airing on HBO on Sunday, October 17, why not get a better sense on how the network is promoting it?

With that very thing in mind, we invite you to check out the latest poster below. This put has a pretty simple focus: Logan Roy and his son Kendall. These two could be going head-to-head for a good part of the season and the reasoning for that is simple. Think about what happened at the end of season 2! Kendall took a step away from his father and with that, tried to take control of his own life. Herein lies the problem with some of that: This is a guy with a TON of demons and skeletons in his close. These are not going to go away at any point in the near future.

Also, Logan can be ruthless. He’s as egocentric and repulsive a man as they come, and we know already about his desire to hold on to control. Logan’s ideal succession plan may just be a picture of his own face — at this point, his actions have to speak so much larger than his words.

It’s been more than two years since the most-recent season of Succession premiered and with that, we know that expectations are higher than ever. We don’t think the producers are eager to change what the show is all that much. It’s not going to focus on the global health crisis and instead, highlight this particular band of rich, entitled people continuing to be terrible. We’re often not sure that there is anyone on this show altogether worth rooting for, but that’s almost a part of the point. This is a show all about witnessing the disaster and seeing just how crazy it can get.

