Stargirl season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Jay Garrick stops by!







Next week on Stargirl season 2 episode 9, we’re going to have a chance to see a crossover! For the most part, this is something that this particular entity in the Arrowverse hasn’t done and we understand that; there is value in having this show be its own thing. Yet, at the same time it’s nice to eventually get a few little nods to the larger world. You’re going to get that here courtesy of John Wesley Shipp stopping by as Jay Garrick.

There are few actors within this universe who have bounced around quite like Shipp. He started as Henry Allen on The Flash and since then, he’s played different variations of Jay Garrick / The Flash across several crossovers and specials. He’s also the star of the 1990’s TV version of The Flash, so he carries with him that sort of nostalgia that few other actors can only hope to touch.

Below, you can get the full Stargirl season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more updates as to what’s next:

JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK – As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan’s, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer (#209). Original airdate 10/5/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Since we are getting near the end of the season, it feels fair to say that things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 2 episode 9?

