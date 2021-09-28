The Resident season 5 episode 3 spoilers: The pain that lies ahead







It goes without saying that The Resident season 5 episode 3 is going to be a painful episode, especially when you think about where this story is going.

It’s been no secret for a while that Emily VanCamp is leaving the show. We may not want it to be the case but clearly, the writing is building towards this moment. All that’s left are figuring out the finer particulars, and we think that the full The Resident season 5 episode 3 synopsis below offers some more hints on that:

When an accident brings a familiar patient into the Chastain ER, the doctors must face the reality of figuring out how to proceed with the best care, which leads the whole staff questioning every decision. Meanwhile, The Raptor and Leela deal with a patient returning with the long-term effects of [the virus] in the all-new “The Long and Winding Road” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-503) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

It’s fitting in a lot of ways that this episode has such a title, mostly because “The Long and Winding Road” could be the best possible way to describe this season, as well! We’re kidding ourselves if we were to think that everything is going to be smooth sailing the next few weeks; things are going to get emotional and now matter how Nic is written out of the story, it’s going to take Conrad some time to recover. That’s the one part of this that is inevitable.

When it comes to the story of the virus, we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked to continue to have that mentioned on The Resident. We don’t get the sense that the writers want to exclusively focus on it, but there’s a real push to ensure that we don’t forget about it at the same time.

