Animal Kingdom season 5 finale spoilers: Whose future is looking bleak?







As we prepare for the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale on TNT this weekend, it goes without saying that almost every character is in some danger! We’ve seen this time and time again with these pivotal storylines, and for evidence of the high stakes ahead, just think about the impending heist. It’s the biggest one that the Cody Boys have ever faced and to make matters worse, they won’t have the assistance of Smurf or anyone else to settle things behind the scenes.

We know that there’s going to be danger in this part of the story — but is this the only threat that the main characters are facing? This is where things start to get a little more interesting…

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the future of at least one of the Cody Boys could be in danger thanks to some controversial actions from their past — as a matter of fact, it could get bad enough that jail time could be a consideration!

So who should we be the most worried about? We’d argue that there are a few different potential candidates here. Deran, for example, has already had the feds on him because of Adrian’s disappearance. Meanwhile, there’s always a chance that Chadwick comes back to bite the whole crew, and we also haven’t forgotten about Pope abandoning that dude in the desert earlier this season. The truth here is that all of these guys have some serious skeletons in their closets; with that, some bad stuff could happen at just about every moment.

