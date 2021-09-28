American Horror Story: Double Feature: ‘Death Valley’ teases incoming







We’re just over one day away from the second half of American Horror Story: Double Feature and even still, FX is keeping what’s next under a heavy lock and key. Other than a promo last week, they haven’t shared a whole lot about “Death Valley” — there are no photos out there, and nor are there any sneak peeks.

While much of this would be absolutely stunning behavior for almost any other show in the franchise, this is pretty much standard operating procedure for the American Horror Story franchise. They’ve done this with multiple seasons over the years and in a lot of ways, they handled things rather similarly when it comes to “Red Tide.”

Want some more American Horror Story video coverage now? then take a look at our review of the “Red Tide” finale below! We’re going to be here in order to break down the rest of the season, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them.

If you do want to get at least something more regarding “Death Valley,” we do have a sense of where you can find it. FX announced today that tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, you’re going to have a chance to get some sort of radio broadcast for what’s next on this part of the season. You’ll be able to learn more about it on the show’s official Twitter page, and this feels fairly similar to what we had a chance to see leading into “Red Tide.”

Are we going to have any major spoilers wedged within here? Probably not, but there are likely to be a few different teases. Consider this just a great way to set the foundation for whatever is going to be coming up next.

What do you want to see in the “Death Valley” portion of American Horror Story: Double Feature?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are some other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

The signal will come in strongest on Wednesday. Be ready on Twitter at 12PM EST / 9AM PST. https://t.co/qm1Nv0YF41 pic.twitter.com/ouOBcHW1xo — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 28, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







