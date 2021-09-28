Magnum PI season 4 premiere sneak peek: Rick gets some news







In a matter of a few short days the Magnum PI season 4 premiere is going to be here — so what sort of news is coming Rick’s way?

The sneak peek below gives us a good bit of insight into some of this — namely, Rick getting getting some bad news in terms of his bar. Suzy was accepted into a six-month residency! Unfortunately, this is all the way in San Diego and that means that she won’t be able to work for him anymore.

With that being said, it does feel as though there’s a silver lining here: It opens the door for the two to actually date. The whole working dynamic rendered that pretty much impossible before and it’s clear that there is some chemistry between the two! If she is away for some substantial period of time, though, it’d mean that they have to give the whole long-distance dating thing a try. Maybe there are some fun stories that could come along with this!

In general, it does feel like there will be a lot of love in the air during Friday’s premiere. Remember that Magnum is apparently going to be in a secret relationship with Katsumoto’s partner, and that is something we’ll have a chance to learn more about soon. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on an update when it comes to Higgins and Ethan; while we know that we will see the Ethan character again at some point, it remains to be seen whether or not he and Juliet are still together. (We’re of course still rooting for Magnum and Higgins, though the current state of things suggests that we’ll be waiting for a good while to get some progression when it comes to the two of them.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to the Magnum PI season 4 premiere?

Do you think Rick and Suzy could form a lasting relationship? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







