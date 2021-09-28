New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Prepare for more of Helen’s past!







As we progress further into New Amsterdam season 4 prepare to get even more backstory on Helen — and we don’t just mean that in terms of her relationship with Max.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer David Schulner confirms that there are plans to dive into a certain period of time with this character, and hopefully learn about who she is now thanks to who she was:

“We’ve got some flashbacks coming up with Helen’s past … It’s a childhood memory, so we’ll get to meet her father and see all kinds of stuff.”

One of the luxuries of all of us being in season 4 of New Amsterdam is that it does offer us this opportunity to explore a wide array of different things about this cast, especially when it comes to their backstory. Helen is in a pretty fascinating place at the moment when you examine the full picture. This is someone who has worked really hard to be a great doctor, and is also trying now to establish a stronger sense of self away from it. She’s recognized that a good bit of her calling comes from London at this point, and she is going to do everything within her power to further pursue that. She also wants to be with Max, but he has expressed an interest in going to London with her.

For a good chunk of the story moving forward, we are expecting to see a little bit more of Max and Helen planning to make this big move; it doesn’t seem as though it is happening immediately, and there is still a little bit of that risk that it won’t happen at all. That is something to go ahead and prepare yourself for in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see explored when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4, especially for Helen Sharpe?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







