Ordinary Joe episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for Jenny’s birthday







Following tonight’s new episode, are you ready to celebrate entering Ordinary Joe episode 3? Big stuff is coming to NBC next week! To be specific, this episode is entitled “Happy Birthday Jenny” and we’ll get a chance to see how these timelines all showcase a very singular, important event.

For a few more details all about this, remember to check out the Ordinary Joe episode 3 synopsis below:

10/04/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Jenny Banks’ birthday gives everyone something to celebrate. Music Joe crashes Jenny’s party while Amy is in full campaign mode. Nurse Joe and Christopher try to plan the perfect cake for Jenny. Cop Joe and Amy take an important step in their relationship. TV-14

At the moment, what’s particularly exciting about this show is how it can present different themes through its alternate timelines and show the threads that tie Joe together. There is no one “dominant” story, or one that you are meant to care about above the others. We like that some things are very much open to interpretation; some people may become more invested in certain stories and the writers could eventually play around with that.

As the show progresses, we also are just crossing our fingers that viewers stick with this. Ordinary Joe got off to an okay-but-not great start with its premiere, so of course that raises questions about whether or not it will continue to draw great numbers moving forward. It’s got the benefit of a great timeslot following The Voice, but also the challenge of airing in an era where people are watching less and less network TV. There are probably plenty of prospective viewers who, at this point, don’t even know that Ordinary Joe is on! Let’s hope that NBC finds a way to locate them.

