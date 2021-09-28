American Horror Story: Double Feature: Where does it stack up?







American Horror Story: Double Feature is now done with the first half of its story in “Red Tide,” so how does it compare to others over the years?

We’ll start by saying this: The first few weeks, everyone was saying that this was one of the best seasons of this show in a long time. It had a compelling narrative, cool characters, and a twist that is complicated enough to keep you guessing, while simple enough to easily understand.

New American Horror Story: Double Feature video! Check out our thoughts on the end of “Red Tide” below! Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

The problem that “Red Tide” has, at least for the time being, comes via its ending — it fell somewhat flat. We’re not sure that we ever needed to venture out of Provincetown, especially since we’ve seen Ryan Murphy play out Hollywood on so many occasions before. Did we really need to do that again?

We will still say this: “Red Tide” is as a whole much more comprehensive than Hotel, Freak Show, Cult, or Apocalypse. It’s also more well-loved in general than Roanoke, which Sarah Paulson didn’t care for but a lot of other people enjoyed. We also think that 1984 two years ago stuck the landing better, even if “Red Tide” perhaps started with more potential.

Overall, it’s hard to be too upset with anything that American Horror Story brought to the table for the first half of Double Feature — it may not have been perfect, but we got some great reminders of what made it so great in the early years. There was genuine suspense, plus a setting that was unique compared to the rest of the franchise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you think about the first half of American Horror Story: Double Feature?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







