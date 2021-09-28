The Good Doctor season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Piece of Cake’







Want to know what lies ahead on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 2? Following the big premiere, don’t expect things to slow down!

This episode is entitled “Piece of Cake” which, on the surface, probably feels relaxing and/or reassuring. However, we have a feeling that things won’t end up that way. Nothing on this show is ever all that easy and we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing more struggle in the weeks ahead — at least from the medical side of things. Hopefully, things are going all right for Shaun and Lea!

For some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 2, be sure to check out the attached synopsis below:

“Piece of Cake” – Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman’s baby and find her current situation as a convicted felon complicates it even more than they realize. Meanwhile, the hospital takes on some unexpected changes that the staff are not prepared for on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the end of this episode, let’s hope that there are a few more surprises that you don’t see coming. When it comes to Shaun, we know one of the things that we’re excited to see is him to be able to further navigate these delicate social situations. We know that these will continue to be difficult for him but a big part of this show is about growth.

As for some of these unexpected changes, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the writers can deliver stories that are topical, plus different from what is out there on other hospital shows.

