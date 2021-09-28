NCIS: Hawaii episode 3 spoilers: Who is going undercover?







If you’re curious to learn more about NCIS: Hawaii episode 3, we can say in advance that another character will be in the spotlight.

So who is going to be this time around? Think Kai. This whole episode will offer up a chance to get to know so much more about him, or at least through the lens of his work. He’ll be going undercover, and with that, show some of his athleticism in the process. Check out the full NCIS: Hawaii episode 3 synopsis below with some additional details:

“Recruiter” – Kai goes undercover with one of Hawai`i’s oldest surf gangs when a petty officer who’s trying to help wayward kids find a new path in the Marines is murdered, on NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Oct. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode does seem to be following a pattern that we could be seeing through the rest of NCIS: Hawaii as a whole — every episode, we’re getting an opportunity to dive into a new character and a separate case. We do think that some larger, more serialized stories could be coming down the road, but understandably this show is trying to kick things off as a procedural. This is really the bread and butter for the entire NCIS franchise and we don’t get a sense that they are going to deviate from that forever.

Also, with surfing as a main component for this episode, we feel like viewers are going to get a lot of the scenery they may be craving from this show. We did hear that, ironically, Hawaii itself was one of the things people wanted more from in terms of the NCIS: Hawaii pilot.

