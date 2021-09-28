





There were a handful of big moments on NCIS season 19 episode 2, and one of the biggest ones may very well be the exit of Pam Dawber.

Is she gone for good? Well, the first thing we should note is that the Mork & Mindy star’s arc as Marcie Warren was originally supposed to be just four episodes at the end of last season. We had no idea that she would be stopping by for another two. We know that Mark Harmon’s real-life wife was asked a number of times to do the show over the years but long resisted until this role came along. She was gracious with her time, but tonight Marcie’s story seemed to come to a close.

As for how Marcie’s story wrapped up in the episode, she simply got out of town with Mitch. That was it! She finished up her part of the story on the serial killer and, at this point, everything else is up to NCIS. We technically know that Paul was really just acting out contracts, but he was the specific person she was tracking.

Could Marcie return down the road?

Never say never! A lot of it could depend on circumstance, but she had a specific reason to be around and that reason is now up. We never got a sense that Dawber was interested in making this a series-regular thing, but provided that the show keeps going we could envision her making an appearance every season or two for the immediate future.

Do you want to see more of Pam Dawber on NCIS someday?

