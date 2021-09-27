Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 11: Last before two-part finale







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 11? There is a lot to take in here as the battle to save Max continues. Also, it’s getting pretty clear that the cast is running out of time. We haven’t gotten a specific sense that this story is meant to last more than one single season. With that in mind, there’s a reasonably good case to be made that things will be winding down soon.

After all, consider this: Once we’re on the other side of this episode next week (titled “2 Become 1”), all that is left is an epic two-hour finale. That will serve to both tie up loose ends and establish where things could go entering season 4. Why two hours? It’s because The CW needs to clear up space in their schedule to start up the final season a little bit later this month.

Just in case you want some more details now on what lies ahead in this episode, view the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

COME TOGETHER – A desperate Liz (Jeanine Mason) agrees to a deal. Meanwhile, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) helps Isobel (Lily Cowles) make a big discovery and the fight to save Max (Nathan Dean) begins. The episode was directed by Lauren Petzke and written by Eva McKenna (#311). Original airdate 10/4/2021.

Could something terrible happen within this episode? Given that Liz is desperate and she’s far from the only one, we have to project in advance that nothing is going to come easy within this hour. We have to go ahead and be prepared for that in advance…

