Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Why is Derek so upset?







We’re two days away now from the Big Brother 23 finale, and we never thought there would be so much paranoia!

On paper, what’s coming is pretty obvious: If Azah or Xavier win the final Head of Household, they are taking Derek and evicting the other. Derek can’t win at the end of the season, regardless of how highly he thinks of himself in terms of his social game.

Where things get a little messy is that Derek is struggling to let ANYTHING go in the house, and is routinely causing problems for himself where there really aren’t any. Take, for example, him deciding that he is going to complain relentlessly to Xavier about Azah cuddling him, and his suspicions that Azah doesn’t want to take him solely because of that. Or, him telling Azah that he would’ve taken Xavier if he won the final Head of Household.

What Derek is doing today in the house is giving people reasons to not take him — mostly because they’re just tired of some of his antics. If you’re Xavier, for example, you probably know you beat either one of them. At this point, it becomes who do you want to have second place. (Yet, you also may want to be risk-averse — if Xavier boots Derek, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if that costs him a jury vote.)

In the end, patience has to be key for all of the remaining players; there are just two days left and at that point, they’ll be out of the house entirely.

What do you think the next two days are going to be like in the Big Brother 23 house?

