9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Painful Maddie story ahead







9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 is going to be airing on Fox a little tonight, and we'd advise you to be prepared for some serious heartbreak. Maddie is going through something serious in postpartum depression, and this is not going to be the sort of story that is altogether resolved quickly. It's a reflection of real life, where there is no quick fix and it is an extensive, emotional journey.

So where is Maddie at in the opening minutes of episode 2? Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is what show boss Tim Minear had to say on the subject:

She is isolated. She is going through something very serious, and it’s going to take a very serious turn by the next episode. And it’s going to have some real reverberations and ramifications for the beginning and the middle of the season.

We have to be prepared for a lot of difficult conversations involving Maddie moving forward, just as we also expect that the character won’t always be onscreen. Because Jennifer Love Hewitt recently welcomed her third child earlier this month, we imagine that there will be a time where she is away on maternity leave. As for whether or not that is tied to this current story, that remains to be seen … but it’s definitely something to be aware of in advance.

As for the rest of tonight’s new episode, we’re expecting that a good chunk of it is going to revolve around what happens when the entire power grid in Los Angeles is turned off. This blackout-themed storyline has been teased for a good chunk of the season and now, we’re going to be at a point where it all comes home to roost.

