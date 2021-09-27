The Voice video: Carson Peters performs ‘Tulsa Time’; will he pick Blake?







Tonight’s new episode of The Voice is right around the corner, so why not check out a sneak peek featuring 17-year old Carson Peters?

If you look below, the bluegrass singer from Tennessee comes out on stage with a performance of “Tulsa Time” — not only that, but he got all four chairs to turn! He admitted that he started out as a fiddle player, and you can see just from his body language alone that he went in there with the expectation of choosing Blake Shelton. The moment the country superstar turned his chair around, we have a feeling that this was a lock.

Of course, the other coaches certainly did their part to make a pitch; John Legend claimed they could “shock the world” together, while Kelly Clarkson did her best to be competitive (even if she forgot who turned around and in what order).

So is it really the right move for Carson to choose Blake? We understand it, given that he’s got the most connections in Nashville and he’s also got the best overall track record on this show. The problem as a viewer is that this is not the most exciting choice for a coach, mostly due to the fact that almost every country singer under the sun chooses him. It’s one of the big problems with the blind audition format, since you almost know in advance who certain singers are going to end up picking. (In our mind, though, it’s still not as big of a problem as anything when it comes to the Battle Rounds, the worst part of the show in our mind.)

What do you think about Carson Peters as a contender on The Voice?

Is he going to choose Blake Shelton in the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

