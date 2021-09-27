





Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We know that there was a hiatus this past week, but is that trend going to continue?

Luckily, the answer to we have to the latter question is a pretty firm “no.” There is a new installment airing tonight after Dancing with the Stars! You’ll have a chance to see the aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s engagement, the arrival of Dr. Mateo in San Jose, and a whole lot more that kicks things off in a particularly big way. This will be an emotional episode for sure, but also a happy one at certain moments.

If you haven’t seen the full Good Doctor season 5 premiere synopsis, take a look at this below:

“New Beginnings” – Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Eventually, we know that Shaun and Lea are going to get to their wedding — but will it go according to plan? We’ve seen previews that suggest Shaun could be walking away at the very last second, but we do still think there’s a chance they are faking us out with some of that. Also, TV weddings rarely go 100% according to plan.

Beyond what’s coming with Shaun and Lea, remember that we’re going to be seeing Morgan and Park try to figure out their relationship. They’re committing to each other and that’s great; but there are some other struggles they are almost SURE to encounter.

