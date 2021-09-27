The Resident season 5 episode 2 sneak peek: Is Devon okay?







The Resident season 5 episode 2 is poised to arrive on Fox this Tuesday and ultimately, Nic isn’t the only character in some danger.

In the sneak peek below via TV Insider, you can get somewhat of a sense of what is coming up as an incident in the elevator is going to leave Devon in some sort of danger. He’s luckily discovered but, at the same time, we have all sorts of questions about what caused this and how he’ll be able to recover. (We do think that Devon will find a way to get better — this isn’t going to be one of those situations where we’ll have a death by elevator, right?)

It’s interesting that the producers DID decide to throw this particular situation at us now; it almost feels as though they’re trying to distract us from what else is going on within the episode. We know that at some point over the course of this, we’re going to see police show up to Conrad’s door, potentially with bad news. Emily VanCamp’s character remains the person we are the most worried about.

In general, there’s one thing we do hope that The Resident includes over the course of this upcoming episode: Hope. After all, we’re not 100% sure there’s been enough of that teased on this show already. We already don’t know if Barrett Cain will be back this season and we’re clearly losing Nic; hospitals can be a pretty devastating place as it is when you consider all of the death that comes and goes through those doors. Let’s just hope that in the weeks to come, there are a few more reasons to smile even if some characters are going through some rather-tough times.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 2?

