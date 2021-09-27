Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: When could we get first teaser?







We know that a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is coming following the events of the finale. Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting for a good while.

So when will we get the first teaser? What about some additional news on the story? There are a lot of things to think about here, and we thought it would be useful to break at least some of it down within this piece.

The top thing to note here is that filming is already underway for season 2; not only that, but work’s been started on it for a little while now. We get a good sense that Starz wants to ensure that there isn’t some super-long break between seasons, especially after the global health crisis threw so many different productions for a loop over the past year and a half. This filming timeline should enable it that season 2 can premiere easily next summer.

When you think about this, we’d be willing to wager that we’ll start to get some season 2 teases in the spring — we wouldn’t be shocked if Starz uses the arrival of Power Book IV: Force next year as an opportunity to promote Raising Kanan once more. That’s really one of the beautiful things about this whole franchise; one of these shows can be used to effectively promote some of the others.

