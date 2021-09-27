Animal Kingdom season 5 finale promo: Will J survive the heist?







The Animal Kingdom season 5 finale is set to arrive on TNT and based on what we’re seeing so far, things are gonna get crazy.

How crazy? Well, for starters, we could be in a situation where multiple lives are in jeopardy over the course of the upcoming heist. We know already that this is one of the most dangerous ones they’ve ever done, especially without a shrewd mind like Smurf planning things behind the scenes.

New Animal Kingdom video! Be sure to watch our take on this past episode below. Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — also, keep coming back for more discussions on the show with the finale right around the corner.

Based on the promo below, it is J that we are the most immediately concerned over — it’s ultimately hard not to be! Someone has got him more or less in a headlock! We’re sure that there’s a way for him to remove himself from this situation but in the end, it’s not going to be altogether easy.

Beyond the J situation, what else should you be focused on entering the finale? We think that the situation with Pete’s Garage is absolutely worth watching based on some of what just transpired. This is someone who apparently didn’t flush the drugs and all of a sudden, there’s a massive problem here. This has also been a key part of Smurf’s operation for decades, so why in the world is the garage going rogue right now? What happened to cause a little bit of this? If we had to guess, a lot of it is probably due to the fact that Smurf herself was more of a point-person back in the day; the garage made need more of an established individual to keep them in line.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to the next Animal Kingdom right now

What do you want to see on the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







