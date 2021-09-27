Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10 video: Wells Adams’ time to shine







As you prepare for Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10 this Tuesday, know that there’s a new guest host coming. So who is it? Think in terms of someone who’s been there the whole time: Wells Adams! The bartender will be trading in his work uniform for a floral shirt within this episode, and also testing some of the relationships like never before.

In the new sneak peek below for this coming episode you can see some of what Wells is bringing to the table as a guest host, including a rather funny transition to the big announcement.

So why is Wells the perfect guest host at this very moment? There are a few different reasons for it. Take, for starters, the fact that he does understand these contestants better than most. Not only is he a former contestant, but he’s also been on this show as a bartender so many times already! We wouldn’t have any issue with him hosting Paradise full-time down the road, at least if the opportunity was ever handed to him. (The guest-host experiment this summer has delivered the goods here and there, though.)

Because the series will be getting more serious from here on out this season, we don’t think that there is anyone better suited for this job. Let’s hope that Wells gets his moment to shine, but we also see some great endings to a few love stories.

