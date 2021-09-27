American Rust episode 4 preview: ‘My Name is Billy’







Next week on Showtime you’ll have a chance to see American Rust episode 4 — a story that’s only going to intensify what we’ve seen so far. This is a story called “My Name is Billy,” and it seems like the title character is going to have a very big role in what happens next.

So is it a positive role? Well, Billy will be making a confession, but at the same time also find himself in a precarious spot. For some more scoop on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full American Rust episode 4 synopsis:

Isaac befriends someone who teaches him the rules of the road. The sheriff searches for evidence in Billy and Grace’s trailer. Billy tells Lee what happened in the steel mill.

We expect to see the story progress here rather slowly, largely because that’s been the pattern of things so far with this show. We are getting to a point where big answers are coming, but this is a crime thriller! One of the real objectives here is to allow it to keep building until close to the end.

Beyond the story of the show, we do wonder why American Rust isn’t getting the sort of attention we expected when it was first announced. After all, premium-cable crime shows do tend to generate a big audience most of the time and this does have a big-name actor in Jeff Daniels front and center. You could just argue that it’s the victim of bad timing, given that it’s airing at the same time as a ton of other shows. Also, Showtime hasn’t quite figured out the formula for this genre on the same level as HBO, which seems to have a hit anytime they do a crime show featuring one or two extremely-big names.

