The Rookie season 4 episode 2 spoilers: A look ahead to ‘Five Minutes’







Following tonight’s big, epic premiere, do you want to know what’s next on The Rookie season 4 episode 2? There’s a huge story ahead in “Five Minutes” — do you want to know what’s going to be coming up? Think in terms of a story that, at least on paper, will feel a little more normal to what we’ve seen on the ABC show over the years. Think in terms of a story set in Los Angeles, and one that gets the officers’ boots on the ground.

What they’re going to find in this episode is highly unusual — an epic museum heist! The idea of this could prove exciting, depending of course on how it plays out. For a few more details, be sure to check out The Rookie season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Five Minutes” – Officer Nolan and Officer Chen’s run-in with an infamous thief tips them off to a potentially big heist surrounding the Getty’s big gala event. Meanwhile, Nolan works up the courage to ask Bailey out on date on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

One of the things we know to expect in general terms during The Rookie season 4 is a lot of characters being tested in interesting ways. They’re all going to be learning who they are as cops beyond just newbies to the force; for Nolan in particular, he may take it upon himself to help other officers stay on the right path. Because of his past actions he may be somewhat limited when it comes to the positions he can take. Nonetheless, he’s going to find the right path forward — and we hope that the same can eventually be said for everyone else, as well.

