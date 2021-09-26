Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 premiere expectations







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We know that a number of other shows have started up over the past week; is the Nathan Fillion drama about to follow their lead?

Well, let’s just say that we come bearing some great news within this piece. After waiting for much of the summer to see some new episodes, The Rookie is officially back on the air! You’ll have a chance to see the show back tonight at 10:00 p.m. Eastern following the network’s game-show lineup. This episode is going to pick up immediately after the events of the season 3 finale and rest assured, there is a lot that the writers are going to take on right away. The promo below shows you just how far Nolan and the rest of the team are willing to go in order to rescue Lopez. This is going to be fast-paced, intense, and show us further how much these characters care for one another.

For a few more details as to what’s coming, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 4 premiere synopsis below:

“Life and Death” – Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s, on the season four premiere of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

There are some other storylines that we anticipate being addressed in some way during the premiere, whether it be Chen and Bradford’s future or how Nolan progresses forward in the force. Yet, in a lot of ways we see this episode being more connected to season 3 than the rest of season 4, so we’d advise you to be patient as we approach everything coming down the line.

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 4 premiere?

Are you glad that it is on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around; there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

