





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? This is premiere week, after all, and it makes sense to anticipate the premiere episode.

Unfortunately, that’s just not something that is happening — at least not yet. You will get a chance in due time to see more of the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series, but there are another two weeks to go until it happens. Tonight, the network is airing both Big Brother and a Tony Awards-themed celebration to Broadway. The Sunday night lineup, including NCIS: LA, will be airing starting on Sunday, October 10. You can see the first promo for season 13 if you haven’t already — it may not give that much away, but it does remind you of what makes this show as awesome as it is: Think in terms of relentless action!

Just in case you are interested, we’ve also got some more details on the first two episodes courtesy of the attached synopses…

Season 13 episode 1, “Subject 17” – While Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger. Also, Kensi and Deeks work to expand their family, on the 13th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 13 episode 2, “Fukushu” – NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 17 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There are some larger storylines we’re expecting to take root in these episodes, whether it be Callen’s past, Kensi and Deeks’ future, and the structure of the team without Nell and Eric around. Just don’t expect these plots to be fully resolved over the course of these two episodes; they will, more than likely, take some time to resolve.

