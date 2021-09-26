The Bachelor debate: Who’s the host for Clayton Echard’s season?







The new season of The Bachelor starring Clayton Echard is already in production and yet, there are still a lot of questions.

Take, for example, the fact that we still don’t know who the host is! It’s such a bizarre situation given that this franchise tends to make these announcements in advance. Yet, they are also probably being careful given the mess of a hosting situation over the course of the past year. Remember how Chris Harrison was let go, and how the show even used a rotating panel of hosts during Bachelor in Paradise this season. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams co-hosted Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s season, but we’ve heard nothing about them being given the full-time job as of yet.

Watch our full review of The Bachelorette video! There’s a lot we get into when it comes to Katie’s big last episode; watch it and SUBSCRIBE to get a wide array of other updates on some of your favorite shows.

So what are we going to be seeing moving forward? We do think that ABC and Warner Bros. want a full-time host / hosts for the entire franchise, and they may also just want a single one rather than the Kaitlyn / Tayshia tandem. We would imagine that over the next week they’ll have to confirm something, largely because Clayton is going to be meeting some of his contenders soon. (Technically, Clayton, a contestant from Michelle’s season, has not been confirmed yet as the lead; there’s just enough definitive evidence that it’s happening.)

We wouldn’t be opposed to Kaitlyn / Tayshia continuing to host The Bachelorette if ABC hires someone else for The Bachelor, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s even a possibility at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







