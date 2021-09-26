The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Panabaker is coming back!







For those of you wondering about the future of Panabaker on The Blacklist season 9, wonder no more! The character is officially coming back, which does have us wondering a lot of different things when it comes to the future of several other characters.

In a recent post on Instagram (see below), Deirdre Lovejoy confirmed her return to the show — that’s an exciting development, and it’s all the more intriguing because of some details revealed recently by NBC.

According to the network, the FBI Task Force is disbanded in the new season following a two-year time jump. This is something that Panabaker threatened back at the end of season 8, so we can’t say we’re shocked that she acted on some of her threats.

So why would she come back now? It’s possible that she has some unfinished business with Cooper and the rest of his former team; or, maybe the Task Force wants to get back together and needs her approval! What makes her such a compelling character in this story is that she seemingly is fighting for the good side; yet, she’s still an adversary. It’s hard to create a character like this who may want some of the same things as your heroes, but goes about them in a different way.

Of course, we’re well-aware that there are some out there who think Cynthia could be some sort of secret villain … we just aren’t at that spot as of yet and would need more evidence to get behind it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Panabaker on The Blacklist season 9?

