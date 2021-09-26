Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 photo: Anthony’s got a mission!







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 is airing on CBS come October 8, and we’ve already got photo evidence of something rather unusual. There’s a scene between Anthony and Henry Reagan in this episode!

We’ve said this before, but one of the things we love about Blue Bloods is their ability to find unique character interactions. These are not two people you tend to imagine spending much time together. Anthony is Erin’s colleague at work and her friend, but it’s not like he’s been featured at the family dinner table or anything. He’s someone who occasionally clashes with Danny and though he has NYPD ties, he doesn’t frequent police precincts on an everyday basis or anything.

So why is he sitting down for a conversation with Frank’s father? Early indications suggest that Anthony is planning some sort of surprise for Erin in this episode, and it’s possible that he may need Henry’s help in order to ensure that part of it works out! As for what Henry could do, maybe he uses some old-school NYPD ties to pull a few strings? Maybe Anthony is just getting some value info about Erin from a surprising source?

No matter where this particular story goes over the course of this hour, we’re hoping that it ends in a place where Anthony finds his way to that aforementioned family-dinner table. Because of where we are in the show now with Jack at college and Nicky working on the other side of the country, there are empty seats that could be filled there. New blood at family dinner helps to ensure that things stay dynamic and interesting there; you want different points of view, and Anthony’s the sort of guy who probably has a few different things to say about just about everything.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2?

