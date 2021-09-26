The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Nathan Fillion teases John Nolan’s story







It has been a long wait but tonight on ABC, The Rookie season 4 is finally going to be here. Are you ready to dive right into it? There’s a lot of exciting stuff that is going to happen here, with the top story for not being the state of Angela Lopez. Right before her wedding (and while pregnant), she was kidnapped at the end of the season 3 finale. Can John Nolan and the rest of the team track her down in time? This is going to be a life-or-death crisis and not an easy one for them to resolve.

Beyond just the premiere, though, we know that there is also a lot of other big stuff coming for Nolan as a character. He’s moving up in the LAPD, though there are only so many options available to him after his actions in the past. In a new interview with ABC Chicago Nathan Fillion dives into some of that, plus a direction that his character is going in that could eventually give him happiness:

Right now, as it stands, you’re going to see in the new season, he becomes a P2. He has earned the respect and all the accolades that come along with that and the responsibilities. He’s made some mistakes – there are certain aspects of policing he’ll never be able to do because of those mistakes – but I think he’s going to find his own path, and a new path that he likes.

We’re going to be waiting for a while, most likely, before we see Nolan truly find his place. The Rookie is a journey, and in a lot of ways making sure all of these characters still interact will be a challenge. They’re all moving into different parts of their careers now, so how can they do that while also still being around each other? We’ll have to wait and see…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







