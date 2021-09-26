NCIS season 19 episode 4 title spoilers: The end of the serial killer arc?







NCIS season 19 episode 4 may not be airing until we get around to Monday, October 11, but we do have a few more details worth sharing within!

Let’s start with some of the facts: The title, per CBS, is “Great Wide Open.” Based on what we’ve heard about so far, this is also going to be the conclusion to the opening arc of the season. It’s been said that the serial-killer story will last four episodes and unless those are spread out throughout the season, this is where we can expect to see things start to wind down.

The title here is both haunting, mysterious, and maybe even a tad worrisome when you think about it. What’s going on here? “Great Wide Open” almost suggests an infinite number of possibilities for someone, and there is that chance it could be a reference to Gibbs. If we’re to believe the reports that Mark Harmon isn’t in every episode this season, could he go away for a while at the conclusion of this story? Or, is it possible that this is going to be about a broad search for the killer? We’re excited to have more details all about it over the next week or two.

No matter where the story goes, at least it feels like NCIS is off to a great start! The season 19 premiere did a good job of feeling both familiar and yet different all at once.

