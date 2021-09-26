Vigil season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?







Following the big finale today on BBC One, can you expect a Vigil season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end of the road?

There are a few different things to talk through within this piece but, for now, we must start with the following: Nothing has been 100% confirmed when it comes to another season. Yet, we do think that the network is more than eager to make another season happen. Think about it — Vigil has turned out to be quite the enormous hit on the network and just from that vantage point alone, we have to think there will be conversations.

As a matter of fact, a source recently told The Sun that there are, in fact, major conversions going on behind the scenes already:

“The Beeb knew they had a hit on their hands. So they’ve been in discussion for some time with its creators, World Productions, about a potential follow-up.

“Now those plans are likely to progress at speed, with a view to Vigil II being commissioned.”

When could a Vigil season 2 air?

Provided that the show comes back for more episodes, we have to hope that it could arrive in either late 2022 or early 2023. A part of the challenge here is simply coming up with the right story that will reach the levels of season 1. You don’t want to do another season just for the sake of doing so; the biggest thing you need to do is ensure that you have your viewers fully on board the story that you are telling.

As for a potential season 2 cast, obviously some of that would depend on what happens in today’s finale — and we don’t want to give any spoilers here just in case you’re behind. Just know that in general, we’re optimistic that we will get another season of Vigil at some point in the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Vigil right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Vigil season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







