Power Book IV: Force: When to expect first trailer, premiere date







We’ve yet to get an official premiere date for Power Book IV: Force and yet, we know that it is coming at some point in the new year.

Yet, is there anything that we can do to start narrowing things down here? We do have a few different things to talk through in this piece in terms of a trailer or premiere date.

Watch our review for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale! Below, we have so much to get into from the big episode tonight. Once you watch that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates. There are more videos coming that you don’t want to miss.

Here’s the thing: At this particular time, there is no reason for Starz to rush anything along when it comes to a Force premiere date. They still know that Power Book II: Ghost is coming near the end of November, and this season will carry them through at least the winter. At some point during that show’s run, though, we think that more details will finally emerge on the Tommy spin-off.

If we had to guess, the easiest assumption to make is that Force will get a premiere date at some point in the late winter/early spring, and of course Starz is going to use the Tariq series to better promote it. Airing the first season of Force in the spring would allow the network to use it to then promote the second season of Raising Kanan, which we imagine will come on the air at some point in the summer. The goal for this network seems to be having a Power show virtually every season and this at least gets them closer to achieving that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Raising Kanan finale right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







