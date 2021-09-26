Survivor 41 video: Check out some secret scenes from the premiere!







We’re a few days removed now from Survivor 41 airing the premiere, but we do have more good stuff about it now!

If you look below, you can see a couple of clips that didn’t make it into the two-hour episode, including the Luvu and Ua tribes getting Tree Mail prior to the start of the next challenge. You can see both of them doing their best to carry forward a hopeful energy into what’s next.

New Survivor video! Check out some of our thoughts on the first episode of the season below! Once you do just that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and stick around — there are some other updates coming and you won’t want to miss them.

We’ll say that more so than getting any strategic insight from these videos, it’s just a little bit of a reminder of what day-to-day life is for some of these players at camp. This is something that gets lost with a million different twists thrown at people all the time. If you want to do well on a show like this, the #1 way to do so is by forging bonds with some of the people who are close to you. It may sound somewhat derivative, but typically in Survivor you’re not going to make moves against people you like. This is something that we certainly expect to continue being a major part of the game moving forward.

In episode two, prepare for things at both the Luvu and Ua camps to escalate — that’s probably especially true for the latter, given that their Tribal Council was total madness. We don’t think there’s any one person within that tribe that can feel good about what transpired at all in terms of stability.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

Which tribe would you want to be on if you were on Survivor 41?

Also, who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other news ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







