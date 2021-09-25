The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: A mystery new arrival…







There are a number of things that are known about The Good Doctor season 5 at this given moment in time. Take, for starters, the fact that Shaun and Lea are on the road to getting married! While we may not have seen them present their vows as of yet, we do at least recognize that the engagement party is coming in the premiere. We’ve also seen previews of the buildup to the ceremony already.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk about the hospital itself! We have a number of established faces coming back to St. Bonaventure, and that includes a relative newcomer in Dr. Mateo. Beyond that, though, it also feels like we’re going to be seeing someone new, and they could end up shaking up the hospital dynamic in some interesting ways.

Speaking in a new interview on the subject to TV Guide, here is some of what Fiona Gubelmann (who plays Morgan) had to say on the subject:

“We have a mysterious new visitor to the hospital and it is a really fun character … I am curious to see how fans react to that person and then there’s just a lot of change all around.”

Be prepared to also see some different sides to Morgan in general this coming season. Remember that we are hot on the heels of her making it clear to Park that she loved him and with the two in more of a proper relationship, there could be opportunities for growth. The more that The Good Doctor gives their characters opportunities to grow and change, the happier we will be. It helps to keep the show fresh and ensure that each season stands out from the rest.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5?

Share some of your individual thoughts and hopes on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







