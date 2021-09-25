Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10 spoilers: Aaron, Ivan drama escalates







There are so many things to expect when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10, but it starts with this: We’ve got THREE hours coming! This is a lot of drama, romance, and probably some tears; this is the sort of thing that tends to happen as you get close to the finale.

So where will things begin in this episode? Think in terms of a showdown between Aaron and Ivan as the two bicker over what just happened with Chelsea. If Ivan is trying to get a rose, can you blame him? This is, after all, the point of the show! Yet, Aaron for whatever reason thinks that he is the rose police out there.

To get a good sense now of everything that’s coming in this episode, be sure to check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

“710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

