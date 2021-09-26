Is Heels new tonight on Starz? More episode 7 spoilers







Is Heels new tonight on Starz? Within this article we’ve got a ton of stuff to get into, and that starts, of course, with the schedule.

Here is where we have some of the bad news: Because of Starz airing this weekend the finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan and then also the premiere of DMF, there is no episode of the wrestling drama coming on the app or the network. Instead, you’re going to be left waiting until Sunday, October 3 to see what lies ahead. There are still some important stories still to come this season, and these will raise some important questions on the future of the Spade family.

Take, for example, this: Will Ace flip on his brother Jack and the DWF? He’s got a good reason to based on what happened during the premiere. However, since that time the two brothers have worked to patch things up, but we still don’t think that you can paint an altogether-rosy picture of the environment around them. In episode 7 Gully is going to try and recruit Ace by promising him a chance to be a hero — the very thing that he was denied by his own brother. Will he accept?

Meanwhile, there’s also a huge moment coming for Crystal, as in this upcoming episode she’s going to do her best to be a proper opportunity to audition as a wrestler. Isn’t that exciting? In theory sure, but we’ve got a feeling that it’s not going to go well for her, especially right away. She’s respected by some of the crew, but there’s still sexism and a limited roster of female rosters (at least based on what we’ve seen so far) that she will have to contend with.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Heels episode 7?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

