Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won final HoH, part 2?







This afternoon in the Big Brother 23 house the second part of the final HoH Competition took place. So who ended up winning it?

Before diving too far into this, let’s set the table for those who are a little behind. Xavier ended up being the winner of the first part of the final HoH on Thursday night. Because of that, he has a ticket straight to part 3, which will take place live during Wednesday’s finale. Azah and Derek are squaring off in part 2, with the winner joining Xavier and the loser having no shot of the final HoH at all.

Typically, we end up seeing a situation here where Part 2 is about the season, whether it be specific competitions, the days events too play, or the order of evictions. There is often a memory component mixed with something physical.

So who ended up taking the whole thing home this time around? It’s Azah! She now has a chance to compete live for a spot in the final two and while Derek is upset, Xavier told him that he’d probably be taken to final two no matter what happens. We’re sure that Xavier will try his absolute best to ensure that he has Azah on lock over the next few days, but she’d have to be truly crazy to think that taking him is going to be even remotely a good idea. X at this point wins no matter what; he’s got the comp wins, the resume, and also the ability to craft a great speech. Azah could at least get a few votes, though, based on her social game.

What do you think about the winner of the final HoH, part 2 in the Big Brother 23 house?

