The Crown season 5: Netflix sets November 2022 premiere date







If you’re curious to learn when The Crown season 5 is going to premiere on Netflix, we’ve now got a rough estimate!

In the new video below, Imelda Staunton confirmed that the historical drama is going to be back in November 2022. That may be a long wait, but it’s also not one that comes as too great of a surprise. In between the global health crisis and having to recast many of the show’s signature roles, it was clear that we’d be waiting for a good while to see new episodes arrive.

The fifth season is going to focus on a later period of Queen Elizabeth II’s life — we won’t be going anywhere near the present, but there are major headlines related to Princess Diana and Prince Charles that will be explored throughout. There are two seasons in total remaining for the show, which just cleaned house over at the Primetime Emmy Awards. It’s about as impeccably-written and acted as any story that you’re going to find, though of course it still courts plenty of controversy. This is going to happen anytime that you try and depict a Royal Family to the best of your ability.

Staunton noted during the video that production is currently ongoing for the series and with that, our hope is that by next summer or early next fall, enough work will be done in order to give us a full trailer. The more in terms of specifics we can see on the upcoming season, the easier that it is going to be for all of us to be surprised.

