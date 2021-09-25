Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Could Sam leave the team?







Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Midnight Train to Royston.” Do you want to know more about the story?

It feels like the proper place to start things off here is by sharing the story’s official synopsis; otherwise, we’re left spinning our wheels for a good while.

A billionaire football enthusiast from Ghana makes Sam an unbelievable offer. Ted plans something special for Dr. Sharon’s last day with the team.

What we’re worried about with the Sam storyline is simple this: That he’s going to have an offer to leave the team. We would understand that; he’s been a rising star on Richmond and beyond just that, his popularity increased dramatically after he took a public stand against corruption. His romantic relationship with Rebecca also just concluded, at least for the time being — if he’s got an opportunity elsewhere, will he take it? (We understand there is no guarantee that he’ll be departing the club, but this is something that we’re worried about for now.)

As for Dr. Sharon’s final day, it does make sense that this character was meant to be a one-season arc on the show. She came on board to help the team and, perhaps most importantly, help Coach Lasso. If some of that is done, it wouldn’t make sense to shoehorn her into other episodes. (Of course, we still like to imagine she’ll be around for the finale airing in just over two weeks — she could even return after that.)

Don’t be surprised if this story is at least a tad more football-focused, especially if Richmond is to find themselves in a better spot than they’ve been for most of the season. Remember that sense getting back Jamie and hiring Roy Kent, they have been in a far stronger position.

