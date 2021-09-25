Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale spoilers: ‘Paid in Full’ expectations







Tonight on Starz, the moment is officially here: The Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale! We know that there is some huge stuff coming over the course of the next 24 hours, but are we all truly ready for it?

Within this article, we’ll share some of what we know in advance of the big send-off to this season, an installment entitled “Paid in Full.” Be sure to prepare yourself in advance for all sorts of drama, chaos, and potentially even death.

New Raising Kanan video! If you want to be fully prepared for what is coming up on the next huge installment of the series, be sure to take a look at it below. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

The proper place to start here is with Kanan himself, who may think that he killed Malcolm Howard based on the end of last week. However, we actually know that Howard is still alive and/or precisely what sort of problem this is. Within this episode, prepare yourself to see Kanan in huge trouble if someone saw what he tried to do to the Detective. There’s also a chance that Howard himself does something to get at him; if he no longer has anything to lose, will he really let attempted murder slide just because the assailant was his son?

Elsewhere, the showdown between Raq and Unique is now fully at a peak; neither side is going to stop until they feel like they’ve got some control, and don’t be surprised if Jukebox ends up being a key player in all of this. She’s building a bond with Burke and that could help to get the police more on Raq’s side.

For Marvin, the question we have to wonder is simple: Is there any redemption for this guy? It’s really hard to imagine it based on what we JUST saw…

Related – Check out some other news right now when it comes to Raising Kanan!

What do you most want to see on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







