Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Final HoH, part 2 preview!







At some point today in the Big Brother 23 house you’re going to see the second part of the final Head of Household Competition take place! This is essential in determining who will be competing on finale night, and for someone like Azah, it could give her a fighting chance when she may not have it otherwise. If Xavier (who took home part 1 on Thursday) wins the final HoH, he’s going to take Derek and send Azah out the door. She needs to control her own destiny and this is her chance to do it.

So what sort of competition can you expect here? We have a few different things to break down within…

The primary thing worth noting here is that over the years, we tend to see competitions in this spot that are about the season. Often, they involve to some degree the eviction order, competitions, or specific days. If you study hard you’re going to do well here. There is often some sort of physical component, as well, even if that just means running around in the backyard for a couple of hours.

At the moment, none of this is going to benefit Derek. He hasn’t won a single competition all season so why start now? This just doesn’t benefit his skill set. If he can win part 2, he’s got a better chance of winning part 3 since there is a certain degree of luck associated with that. The challenge is just going to be him managing to win part 2.

Hopefully, we’ll know who the winner is a little later tonight.

