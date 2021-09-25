Outlander alum Graham McTavish officially joins Game of Thrones prequel







The news has been out there for a good while, but isn’t it nice to have it be official? Graham McTavish is now in House of the Dragon.

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel about the earlier days of House Targeryan has been in the works for some time now but, in general, we’ve seen the show try to keep a tight lid on things. There were a TON of castings today in addition to the Outlander / Men in Kilts star, and many of these people have been on the set for a long time.

Below (per The Hollywood Reporter), you can check out how HBO describes some of the newly-announced roles — don’t feel bad if you forget about some of them between now and the premiere down the road:

Ryan Corr (Holding the Man) as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong — ‘Breakbones’, Harwin is said to be the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. Ser Harwin is the eldest son to Master of Laws Lyonel Strong and heir to Harrenhal.

Jefferson Hall (Vikings) as Lord Jason Lannister — the Lord of Casterly Rock and twin to Ser Tyland Lannister.

Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister — a crafty and calculating politician, twin to Lord Jason Lannister.

David Horovitch (Miss Marple) as Grand Maester Mellos — a voice of reason and trusted advisor to King Viserys.

Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Ser Harrold Westerling — Ser Harrold has served in the Kingsguard since the days of King Jaehaerys; he is a paragon of chivalry and honor.

Matthew Needham (Chernobyl) as Larys Strong — younger son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong, brought to court by his father.

Bill Paterson (Fleabag) as Lord Lyman Beesbury — Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys’s small council.

Gavin Spokes (Hamilton) as Lord Lyonel Strong — Master of Laws to King Viserys and Lord of Harrenhal.

Excited? We know that there are a lot of names in here that are relatively familiar, and that’s because of the history in Westeros of family names and keeping traditions alive. We’re certainly excited to see how things shake out here, though we do have some concerns as to whether the high stakes will be there given that we know what happens many years in the future. (Remember that Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans are among the cast members previously announced.)

Also, we know already that House of the Dragon has to win over people who didn’t like the Game of Thrones finale. That won’t be easy, but we’re personally VERY intrigued by what the end product will look like.

What do you want to see on House of the Dragon, and what do you think about these roles?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







