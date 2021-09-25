NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2 spoilers: First ‘Fukushu’ detials







NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2 is set to arrive on CBS come Sunday, October 17, and it may be one of the timelier storylines you get this fall. Through “Fukushu,” you are going to see the CBS show take on the treatment of Asian Americans in society today. We’ve seen racism, hate crimes, and all sorts of unspeakable things happen to an entire community ever since the onset of the global health crisis in particular, so what can NCIS in particular do about it? For the sake of this particular episode, they’re planning whatever they can in order to get justice.

For some further details all about what’s coming, remember to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Fukushu” – NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 17 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There’s no denying that this will be an emotional episode, but we think this synopsis is also evidence that NCIS: LA will be taking a procedural approach to some of its storytelling pretty early on. This is woven into the fabric of what this show is, but we know that there are some other, long-term story arcs that could eventually rear their head! Take, for example, when we could see the return of Frank Military as Kessler, Kensi’s horrific arch-enemy who played a significant role last season.

One other question that remains is how different it will be for some of the NCIS: LA team to resolve these cases given the new structure behind the scenes. Remember that Kilbride is now around more prominently and Nell/Eric are gone. What will all of this mean?

