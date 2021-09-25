Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio reaches $1 million in total winnings







Amidst all of the chaos surrounding Jeopardy! the past few months, there remains one significant star in Matt Amodio. As a matter of fact, he may be the best thing the show has going!

Over the course of the past several weeks, we have watched Amodio completely and totally dominate many of his competitors — very little has fazed him, including competing under a rotating roster of guest hosts. Tonight, he managed to surpass $1 million in total winnings. He is only the third contestant to ever do this in regular-season play (which of course excludes tournaments) — the only other two are Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Both of them made more than $2 million on the game show, so Matt still has a long way to go in order to eclipse either one of them.

One thing Amodio is close to doing is beating Holzhauer’s streak of 32 consecutive wins — at this point, he just needs another solid week of victories! He still very-much trails Jennings, who won an incredible 74 games before finally falling short.

In a statement today, here is what Amodio had to say about making it to this point:

“This was beyond my wildest dreams going in. I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a very remote possibility, and to have it actually happen is unbelievable.”

In addition to having an incredible amount of trivia knowledge, one of the other things that makes Matt stand out is his immense focus. It is not easy to be able to concentrate and handle all of the stress. The moment that people start comparing you to the greatest Jeopardy! champs of all time, we imagine that this has to be extremely stressful. How in the world can it not?

Congratulations to Amodio — now, we gotta see just how far he can go?

