Code 404 season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest







Following the season 2 debut on Peacock this week, can you expect a Code 404 season 3 renewal? Or, should you go ahead and expect season 2 to be all she wrote for the cop comedy?

While we suppose that nothing is 100% confirmed about the future yet, there are some reasons for optimism. After all, it seems as though broadcaster Sky in the UK has already (quietly) renewed the series for more episodes. Odds are, this means that it will come back to Peacock, hopefully at some point in 2022. One of the things that the streaming service is doing well here in the United States is managing its acquisitions. It recognizes that there’s a real demand for original content and this is an affordable way it can offer something for US customers.

Also, Peacock in particular seems to be emphasizing comedies big-time. This is, after all, the exclusive home for the US version of The Office, and then they’ve also got some other longtime comedy hits there including Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live. Code 404 is on the surface pretty absurd — it’s hard for it not to be when you’re talking about a cop being brought back to life as an AI. Still, this allows for some great satire and there’s so much more that this show could do.

Ultimately, you’re going to be waiting for a while to get more insight on what the future holds here — pending some last-minute shocking announcement, though, we feel rather confident in saying that there is a lot more Code 404 coming to the streaming service in the near future. This could even be one of those shows that lasts as long as the creative team wants it to; there is a longstanding history of British comedies only going for three or four years, so we’re not going to have sky-high expectations here.

Do you want to see a Code 404 season 3 happen at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







