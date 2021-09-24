B Positive season 2 premiere date delayed at CBS; why?







For everyone out there excited to see the B Positive season 2 premiere on CBS next week, we unfortunately have bad news. Due to a last-minute schedule switch at the network, you will be forced to wait an additional week. Now, the premiere episode is set to arrive on Thursday, October 14 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time rather than October 7.

So what is going on here? The premiere-date change is mostly due to CBS opting to give their new series Ghosts a two-episode premiere, which is likely them doing whatever they can to give it a great start. We wouldn’t look at this as some sort of trouble sign for B Positive. This show did develop a loyal following in season 1 and above all else, it has the power of executive producer Chuck Lorre behind the scenes. This is a network that has seen several times over the value of allowing his shows to grow an audience; while The Big Bang Theory was popular early on, it didn’t become a mega-hit until a few years into its run!

Just in case you do want to get a few more details on the B Positive season 2 premiere to tide you over, go ahead and take a look at the attached synopsis below:

“Love, Taxes and a Kidney” – As Gina and Drew adjust to life after surgery, Drew develops romantic feelings for someone new, and Gina gets surprising news about a friend’s death, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Oct. 14 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We’ll see precisely what the future holds for B Positive over the course of the next few months but if you loved the direction of season 1 and the foundation of the bond between Drew and Gina, you’re almost sure to love season 2.

