





Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? There are so many other shows back on the air this week; doesn’t it make a lot of sense to get this one, as well?

Unfortunately, this is just not what the network has planned. You are going to see Jay Hernandez back in action soon as the title character, but it’s still a solid week away. There is no new episode on the air tonight.

So what can we do to tide you over? How about share some new details! Below, we’ve got information from the first two episodes that shows precisely how Higgins comes back to Hawaii after her time overseas with Ethan; as you would imagine, there’s a good chance of both drama and comedy to go along with all of this.

Season 4 episode 1, “Island Vibes” – As Magnum tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs. Also, while Higgins is abroad with Ethan, a misstep forces her to assist an old employer, and Rick gets some bad, but also very, very good news, on the fourth season premiere of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 4 episode 2, “The Harder They Fall” – While Magnum and Higgins reunite and work the case of a construction worker’s tragic death, TC and Shammy get skyjacked by a pair of drug runners posing as tourists, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

No matter what either one of these stories hold, we’re just happy that the Magnum/Higgins reunion is coming soon! Three cheers for them not keeping us waiting…

