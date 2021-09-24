The Resident season 5 episode 2 promo: How will Nic leave?







Is The Resident season 5 episode 2 going to be the most emotional episode of the season? There’s a good chance that this will be the case, though we previously expected to feel that way about the premiere! We had thought that the writers would address the departure of Emily VanCamp almost right away; instead, they chose to have it linger for at least a little while longer.

Based on the promo below alone, it seems like the wait is coming to an end. The police are showing up to Conrad’s door and more than likely, they are bringing bad news. Was there an accident on Nic’s way back? Was she attacked or murdered? We don’t want to be altogether grim and macabre, but you have to remember that it’s hard to justify Nic leaving. We don’t envy the position that the writers are in this season as they do their best in order to figure a lot of this out.

No matter what route they choose for VanCamp’s character, this is clearly going to be a story that plays out for the remainder of the season. It almost has to. Conrad loved her and not having her in his life is going to put an enormous hole in his heart. He may also fall into the position of single dad, which could get all the more challenging due to the rigorous nature of his job. We hope that he’s ready to lean on everyone around him more than ever before.

Even without knowing anything else about the Conrad/Nic story within this episode, we’re going to go ahead and say to have to say to get your tissues ready. You will probably need them.

