Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? The season 5 schedule to come







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? There may be some out there well aware that the show has moved to Friday nights. With us now firmly entrenched in premiere week, doesn’t it make some sense to expect it back on the air?

In theory, the simple answer that we have to this would be yes … at least if CBS’ full schedule was back. It just isn’t yet. Rather than premiering new episodes of SWAT tonight, the network is waiting until next week (October 1) to bring Shemar Moore and company back on the air. There’s going to be a lot of exciting stuff coming around the corner! Think in terms of more action, emotional storytelling, and Hondo trying to figure out what he best wants out of his life. You can get at least a small sense of it by checking out the promo below — the official synopsis is a little more descriptive:

“Vagabundo” – In the aftermath of his decision to speak out in the press, Hondo retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future, only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice, on the season premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In general, you can expect to see this premiere be the sort of story that impacts Hondo greatly, and it should bleed in directly to some of the episodes that are airing right after the fact. Eventually you will see SWAT move over to a timeslot on Sunday nights, but it shouldn’t get there until midseason.

