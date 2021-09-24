





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Given that we are at the start of the fall season, we understand why there may be some questions starting to surface about the show’s future. It’s an addictive part of the schedule every season and at this point, it’s also clear there is a LOT we have to expect. It’s a completely different era for the show without Liz, and we’re going to have to wait and see if the writers rise to the occasion with a new premise.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a little while still to see everything play out.

New The Blacklist discussion! If you look below, you can get some more details all about what’s going to be coming this fall. We’re covering the series every week leading up to the big premiere, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is, of course, the #1 way to ensure you don’t miss any updates.

The Blacklist is not going to be on the air tonight and, unfortunately, we still have a few weeks to go until the series is back on the air. NBC is actually bringing the James Spader drama back on Thursdays, if you had not heard. It will be airing from here on out at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time prior to Law & Order: SVU and also Law & Order: Organized Crime. It’s too early to know if that is where it will be for the full season, but you’ll least have a chance to see it there this fall.

So while you do wait for the big premiere on October 21, go ahead and check out the season 9 logline below! It does give you a good sense of what lies ahead:

In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.

Intrigued? While we have our concerns about yet another time jump, it should be interesting to reset some of these characters’ lives without the Task Force. Where are they, and what have they been up to?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







